Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: When Bollywood stars visited the actor, wife Neetu in New York, see pics

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:05 IST

2018 was a particularly difficult year for Rishi Kapoor. The actor, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Wednesday, was diagnosed with cancer and has been living in New York for months as he underwent treatment for the disease.

Having successfully completed his treatment, Rishi Kapoor celebrates his birthday in the US and will soon return to India. Through his stay in New York, he and wife Neetu Kapoor’s pictures from the Big Apple have inspired many to put up a brave front against the disease. Meeting friends and family, celebrating festivals, going out for dinners or a drink or by simply exploring the city, the couple proved that positivity can go a long way in defeating a dreaded disease.

Speaking to Times Now recently, Neetu said how she never let negativity set in. She said: “I used to post the pictures on his Instagram just to keep the positivity going. I never put pictures where he was down and out. Once, I was waiting for the elevator in the hospital when he (Rishi) was admitted and a young boy came and told me ‘my father is going through the same thing and he was very depressed, we kept showing him your pictures and said see Rishi ji is so happy and he is getting treated and those pictures made him come here and he wants to go through the treatment. I feel so nice that I helped somebody gain confidence that it can be dealt with.”

Through much of their stay in New York, a large number of Bollywood stars and personalities visited the couple. Their pictures with the veteran couple were eagerly lapped up fans. Those who visited the couple include Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

On Rishi’s 67th birthday, here’s a look at some of his pictures from New York:

