Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: This is what the actor did to look the part in Udta Punjab

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey reveals that Shahid Kapoor was one of the first people to come on board for his film Udta Punjab (2016). From the day the actor said yes to the film, his contribution was more than just playing the character of Tommy.

“We have known each other since Kaminey (2009) and had become friends,” says Abhishek, who was one of the screenplay writers for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. “So when he came to know that I am making another film, and Madhu [Mantena] is producing it, he got interested. He loved the narration and was excited to be a part of the film. Being fond of each other, we had been looking for such an opportunity.”

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey.

Abhishek adds that Shahid slowly started to get involved in the making, too: “He was instrumental in getting Alia [Bhatt] to play Pinky’s character and it turned out to be a success. Shahid was many films old when he worked in Udta Punjab, but he was not one of those stars who would just come on board and be a guest on the set. He is a great team player.”

According to the Abhishek, Shahid belongs to the generation of actors who give their entire attention to one film and let the character grow on them and make it their own. “He took time to grow his hair, lost weight and even tried understanding mannerisms of a drug addict to play Tommy. He starved himself for days to look the part. It was upsetting, and I told him not to be so hard on himself,” he reminisces.

So did Shahid listen?

“No. We used to hog in front of him but he would starve. But the morning we wrapped up, we got samosas and jalebis, and that day Shahid finally ate as much he wanted, and of course, I was happy,” he says.

Over the years, Abhishek feels that Shahid has become all the more better with the kind of films he has been choosing. “In his own way he is doing it right and creating memories… I want to wish him a very happy birthday and hope that he continues to shine,” Abhishek signs off.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ