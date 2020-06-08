Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Her 10 pics with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha that are just perfect

Talking about her relationship with Raj, Shilpa told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I met Raj in London through a common friend to discuss a business deal. I was won by his smile, charm, and persona.” However, she was disappointed after her friend told her that he was already married.

Shilpa said, “After he left, I asked my friend about him. He told me that he is already married and I was left disheartened. But, at that time, we did not know that Raj is going through a divorce. Four months later, Raj had once offered me to stay at his batch pad, since I was traveling to London frequently. I was surprised to know about his bachelor pad, and later he revealed that he is going through a divorce.”

Talking about how he wooed her, she said, “He was trying to woo me with Versace bags. In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colors, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full-stop as I want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time.” But Raj bought an entire floor in a building right opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s home Jalsa and decided to stay in Mumbai for her.

Now, their bond is strong as ever. The couple keep their fans mighty entertained with hilarious TikTok videos.

