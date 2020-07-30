Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Sending cyclones ‘back home’ to solving marital problems, 5 times he was at his wittiest on Twitter

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:42 IST

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, emerging as a real-life hero for stranded migrant workers and Indian citizens stuck in different parts of the world. As he continues to arrange special buses, trains and flights to help these people reach their homes, he also fields funny requests on social media with clever repartee.

On Sonu’s 47th birthday, here is looking at five times he handled funny requests with aplomb and had netizens in splits.

1. Sonu’s reply to a woman who was fed up of quarantining with her husband

The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a real test for relationships and one woman was tired of being constantly holed up with her husband for over two months. Twitter user Sushrima Acharya requested Sonu to transport either her husband out of the house or her to her mother’s house.

“@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can’t stay with him any more,” she tweeted to the actor, who came up with a cool solution. “I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa. What say?” was his funny reply.

I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa😂 What say? https://t.co/XbYNFWWflK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

2. Sonu’s reply to a woman who jokingly asked him to help her reach a beauty parlour

At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, salons across the country were shut down and many resorted to giving themselves DIY haircuts and other beauty treatments. A Twitter user joked that she had not seen the inside of a beauty parlour in two-and-a-half months and requested Sonu to help her reach one.

“@SonuSood can u pls help me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye (I have not visited a parlour for two-and-a-half months, please help me reach a salon). just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u,” she wrote.

“Salon jaa kar kya karoge? Salon wale ko toh main uske gaon chhod ke aa gaya. Uske peeche-peeche uske gaon jaana hai toh bolo (What will you go to the salon for? I have sent the salon employees to their villages. If you want to follow them to their village, let me know),” Sonu quipped.

Salon जाकर क्या करोगे। salon वाले को तो मैं उसके गाँव छोड़ के आ गया। 😂 उसके पीछे पीछे उसके गाँव जाना है तो बोलो ? 😂 https://t.co/5Xrim4um5l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

3. Sonu’s reply to a fan who wanted his help to get to a liquor shop

Given that Sonu has been helping migrants reach their hometowns, one fan decided to try his luck and asked for help to reach a liquor store. He wrote to the actor on Twitter, “Sonu bhai main apne ghar me fasa hua hu. Mujhe theke tak pahucha do (Brother, I am stuck at my home, please help me reach a liquor shop).”

Sonu joked that he can definitely help the fan return home from the liquor store. “Bhai main theke se ghar tak to pahucha sakta hu, zarurat pade to bol dena (Brother, I can help you reach home from a liquor shop, if you need help do tell me),” he replied.

4. Sonu’s reply to a man who asked to be reunited with his girlfriend

One Twitter user was tired of the miles separating him from his girlfriend and requested Sonu to reunite him with her. The user wrote, “Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai. (Brother, help me get to my girlfriend, she’s in Bihar).”

Sonu humorously responded, “Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Try to stay apart for a few days bro, it’ll be the acid test for your relationship).”

5. Sonu’s reply to a meme that he would send Cyclone Nisarga back

Hours before Cyclone Nisarga was to hit Mumbai, Twitter users tried to lighten the tension with memes. A fan shared a funny meme of Sonu gazing into the distance as he sits by the ocean, which said, “Sonu Sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home.”

“Isko bhi chhod kar aata hoon (Let me help this return home too),” the actor joked, followed by a laughing emoji.

