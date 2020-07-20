e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Harinder Sikka claims Raazi director Meghna Gulzar didn’t give him credit: ‘I was removed from everything’

Harinder Sikka claims Raazi director Meghna Gulzar didn’t give him credit: ‘I was removed from everything’

Calling Sehmat writer Harinder Sikka has claimed Meghna Gulzar got him removed from a literature festival, delayed his book launch and also got him excluded from an awards event.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harinder Sikka has levelled many allegations against Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.
Harinder Sikka has levelled many allegations against Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.
         

Writer Harinder Sikka, author of the book Calling Sehmat on which the film Raazi was based, has accused director Meghna Gulzar of removing him “from everything” in order to make “every credit” of the film. The writer also went on to accuse her of delaying his book’s lunch, removing him from the Jaipur Literature Film Festival and an awards event. Meghna Gulzar has not responded to the accusations yet.

With a printout of an email in his hand, Sikka said during a panel discussion on Republic TV on Sunday, “I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point.”

He further said, “My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed.”

 

Sikka also claimed that not just Raazi, even Meghna’s latest film Chhapaak also stole the credit from the original writer. He said, “It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider.”

Also read: Adhyayan Suman calls ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut brave: ‘Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside’

Sikka had also produced the film Nanak Shah Fakir in 2018, which went on to win three National FIlm Awards. Claiming that the film didn’t get its due, he said, “My film that was to go for Oscars – Nanak Shah Fakir was not allowed because someone came from Bollywood and said, ‘Oh he is an outsider, we were send our picture’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In