Harsh Mayar: After Hichki released, Rani ma’am said to me, ‘Tu toh bahot chha raha hai’

Praise from an industry senior can be extremely encouraging for a junior. So, when actor Rani Mukerji complimented Harsh Mayar on his portrayal of an introvert student in their recent film, Hichki (in which Rani played his teacher), Harsh was over the moon.

“It was a dream to work with Rani ma’am, Neeraj [Kabi; actor] sir, Aditya [Chopra; filmmaker] sir... So, when it happened, I couldn’t believe my luck. Right from the workshops to completing the film, every day I learned so much. I feel blessed. In one of the success parties, Rani ma’am smiled at me and said ‘Tu toh bahot chha raha hai (you are stealing the show)’ and that [comment] made my day. When a senior artist tells you something like this, you know that you must have done something worthwhile,” says Harsh, who had won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his debut film I Am Kalam (2011).

The actor also recalls an interesting meeting with Aditya Chopra. After finishing the last part of dubbing for his role in Hichki, Harsh was leaving for home, when he bumped into Aditya. Though he failed to recognise Aditya, the latter did, and had a quick chat with him. “Aditya sir recognised me and told me that he had seen the film and liked my work. He said, ‘Bahut aacha kaam kiya hai... film achhi bani hain’. When I bent to touch his feet, he smiled and said ‘galey mil’. I think among all the children who had worked in the film, I am the lucky one to have met him. Also, the fact that he remembered me, means a lot,” says Harsh.

