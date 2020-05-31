e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares photo he took of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja when they began dating. Can you spot them?

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares photo he took of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja when they began dating. Can you spot them?

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in London, from when they began dating.

bollywood Updated: May 31, 2020 11:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
         

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of his sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja from when they first started dating. A large painting of a deer is the focus of the picture, with the silhouette of the couple in the background.

The picture, taken in London, was first shared on Instagram by Harsh Varrdhan in 2017. “Nothing intrigues and excites me more than finding an interesting composition and creating a unique frame of my own! In many ways, it’s my way of telling you different stories! Save the image on your phone and look at it full screen for the best viewing experience, that’s the way it’s meant to be looked at! @sonamkapoor @anandahuja #PhotoAddict #London #Latergram #photographer #snapshot #picoftheday #iphoneonly #traveldiaries #artiseverywhere #visualstorytelling #gorgeousframes,” the caption read.

Hindustantimes

After being in a relationship for two years, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The two are currently isolating at their home in Delhi, with his family. She has been sharing glimpses of their life in lockdown on social media.

Also see: TikTok sensation Heena is Karisma Kapoor’s doppelganger, fans call it ‘kudrat ka karishma’

Recently, during an Instagram live with Vogue, Sonam was asked if she has discovered any annoying habits of Anand during the lockdown. “My husband is not annoying. If anybody is annoying, it is me. The only thing annoying about my husband is that he is so fit and I am not as fit as he is. I am competitive, I am even competing with my husband about how fit we are,” she said.

Sonam revealed that her annoying trait is being a ‘cheater eater’. She said, “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I am eating healthy. I don’t know why I am getting acidity.’ He’s like, ‘Because you have just had a bag of chips. You’re eating so healthy and clean, and then you are putting all this in your system.’ But once in a while, when I am PMSing, I need it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Important to be more vigilant as economy opens up’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
‘Important to be more vigilant as economy opens up’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1.8 lakh with 286 fresh infections
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1.8 lakh with 286 fresh infections
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In