Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares photo he took of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja when they began dating. Can you spot them?

bollywood

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:35 IST

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of his sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja from when they first started dating. A large painting of a deer is the focus of the picture, with the silhouette of the couple in the background.

The picture, taken in London, was first shared on Instagram by Harsh Varrdhan in 2017. “Nothing intrigues and excites me more than finding an interesting composition and creating a unique frame of my own! In many ways, it’s my way of telling you different stories! Save the image on your phone and look at it full screen for the best viewing experience, that’s the way it’s meant to be looked at! @sonamkapoor @anandahuja #PhotoAddict #London #Latergram #photographer #snapshot #picoftheday #iphoneonly #traveldiaries #artiseverywhere #visualstorytelling #gorgeousframes,” the caption read.

After being in a relationship for two years, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The two are currently isolating at their home in Delhi, with his family. She has been sharing glimpses of their life in lockdown on social media.

Also see: TikTok sensation Heena is Karisma Kapoor’s doppelganger, fans call it ‘kudrat ka karishma’

Recently, during an Instagram live with Vogue, Sonam was asked if she has discovered any annoying habits of Anand during the lockdown. “My husband is not annoying. If anybody is annoying, it is me. The only thing annoying about my husband is that he is so fit and I am not as fit as he is. I am competitive, I am even competing with my husband about how fit we are,” she said.

Sonam revealed that her annoying trait is being a ‘cheater eater’. She said, “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I am eating healthy. I don’t know why I am getting acidity.’ He’s like, ‘Because you have just had a bag of chips. You’re eating so healthy and clean, and then you are putting all this in your system.’ But once in a while, when I am PMSing, I need it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more