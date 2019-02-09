Has Aamir Khan returned to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul post Thugs of Hindostan debacle?

Actor Aamir Khan has resumed work on his new project and is said to be losing weight for it, according to a new report. After the debacle of his big budget film Thugs of Hindostan, the actor has reportedly returned to play the lead in the Gulshan Kumar biopic. The film is titled Mogul and will be made under the banner of T Series, produced by the music mogul’s son Bhushan Kumar. According to a report in Cineblitz, the casting process of the film is in its final stages and Bhushan Kumar is looking for a new director to helm the project.

The actor had walked out of the film after #MeToo allegations surfaced against director Subhash Kapoor. A source is quoted as saying, “Aamir on his part too was keen to play the music mogul and so they have now once again decided to collaborate. Of course, they will now rope in a new director and they are on the lookout. The film will roll as soon as they can finalise the director.”

Actor Geetika Tyagi had accused Subhash of molestation and abuse in April 2014. The allegations again resurfaced as part of India’s #MeToo movement. Aamir and wife Kiran had then issued a statement that read, “At Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind... Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film.”

Aamir is also said to be working on his dream project, Mahabharata. While the actor himself is yet to confirm the news, Shah Rukh Khan had dropped major hints that Aamir is making efforts to revive the project. On being asked about what kind of role he would like to play during a chat with DNA, Shah Rukh had replied “Krishna from Mahabharata” but went on to add “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

