Have you seen Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pics from the Ambani wedding in Switzerland?
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in St Moritz, Switzerland on Wednesday. Check out these pics.bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2019 18:46 IST
Bollywood stars had an eventful day on Wednesday. A few actors and filmmakers were spotted promoting their films around Mumbai while others were seen enjoying a good time at weddings.
Actors and real life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted soaking up the sun in Switzerland’s Sankt Moritz. The two are attending the pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash in the snowy little town.
Alia was seen in a neon green jacket while Ranbir was seen in a grey jacket and black pants. They are joined there by some of the biggest names of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others.
Actor Salman Khan was also seen at the Mumbai airport with his Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah.Salman was seen in his classic blue denims and black shirt combo while a windswept Daisy wore a camouflage shirt with chunky black boots.
Actor Shilpa Shetty was also spotted in Khar, wearing a white ganji and flared blue denims. Actor Ishaan Khatter tried a different look and was seen in a white kurta-pyjama combo. Actor Nidhi Agarwal was also spotted in Juhu in blue denim jeans and shirt.
