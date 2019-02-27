Have you seen Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pics from the Ambani wedding in Switzerland?

Bollywood stars had an eventful day on Wednesday. A few actors and filmmakers were spotted promoting their films around Mumbai while others were seen enjoying a good time at weddings.

Actors and real life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted soaking up the sun in Switzerland’s Sankt Moritz. The two are attending the pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash in the snowy little town.

Alia was seen in a neon green jacket while Ranbir was seen in a grey jacket and black pants. They are joined there by some of the biggest names of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra welcomes sis-in-law to the family

Actor Salman Khan was also seen at the Mumbai airport with his Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah.Salman was seen in his classic blue denims and black shirt combo while a windswept Daisy wore a camouflage shirt with chunky black boots.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was also spotted in Khar, wearing a white ganji and flared blue denims. Actor Ishaan Khatter tried a different look and was seen in a white kurta-pyjama combo. Actor Nidhi Agarwal was also spotted in Juhu in blue denim jeans and shirt.

Check out more celeb pics:

Parineeti Chopra posing for the cameras. ( Varinder Chawla )

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi and Bhumi Pednekar seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ishaan Khatter spotted in a kurta pyjama. ( Varinder Chawla )

Daisy Shah and Salman Khan at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty in Khar. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny. ( Varinder Chawla )

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Zoya Akhtar at the screening of Made in Heaven. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nidhi Agarwal spotted in Juhu. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:44 IST