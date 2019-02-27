 Have you seen Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pics from the Ambani wedding in Switzerland?
Have you seen Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest pics from the Ambani wedding in Switzerland?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in St Moritz, Switzerland on Wednesday. Check out these pics.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland.(Instagram)

Bollywood stars had an eventful day on Wednesday. A few actors and filmmakers were spotted promoting their films around Mumbai while others were seen enjoying a good time at weddings.

Actors and real life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted soaking up the sun in Switzerland’s Sankt Moritz. The two are attending the pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash in the snowy little town.

Alia was seen in a neon green jacket while Ranbir was seen in a grey jacket and black pants. They are joined there by some of the biggest names of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra welcomes sis-in-law to the family

Actor Salman Khan was also seen at the Mumbai airport with his Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah.Salman was seen in his classic blue denims and black shirt combo while a windswept Daisy wore a camouflage shirt with chunky black boots.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was also spotted in Khar, wearing a white ganji and flared blue denims. Actor Ishaan Khatter tried a different look and was seen in a white kurta-pyjama combo. Actor Nidhi Agarwal was also spotted in Juhu in blue denim jeans and shirt.

Check out more celeb pics:

Parineeti Chopra posing for the cameras. ( Varinder Chawla )
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi and Bhumi Pednekar seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ranveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ishaan Khatter spotted in a kurta pyjama. ( Varinder Chawla )
Daisy Shah and Salman Khan at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )
Shilpa Shetty in Khar. ( Varinder Chawla )
Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny. ( Varinder Chawla )
Siddhant Chaturvedi with Zoya Akhtar at the screening of Made in Heaven. ( Varinder Chawla )
Nidhi Agarwal spotted in Juhu. ( Varinder Chawla )

