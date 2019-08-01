Have you seen these pics of Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan?

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Khushi Kapoor were seen together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. They were joined by their uncle Sanjay Kapoor and cousin Mohit Marwah. While it is not known where the whole family is off to, they all appeared to be in a cheery mood.

Arjun shared a video on Instagram stories that showed them all sitting in an airport cart, excited for their trip. Arjun asks them all to cheer in the video but everyone just gives the camera their biggest smiles.

Other Bollywood stars spotted at the airport were Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aamir Khan. Dia Mirza, who announced her separation from husband Sahil Sangha on Thursday, was also seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

Actor Sunny Leone was seen at her kids’ play school again. She was seen in a colourful skirt and black top, carrying her son Noah on her waist. Her daughter Nisha waved to the paparazzi. Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen at a salon and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya was seen at her dance classes.

Actor Shamita Shetty was seen outside a salon with a colourful new hairdo and Kriti Sanon was seen in a bright orange dress at a dubbing studio.

Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday with friends and family in Mumbai on Wednesday night. She was joined by her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. Check out more celeb pics:

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor spotted in Mumbai.

Athiya Shetty and Varun Dhawan in Juhu.

Shamita Shetty outside a salon.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vidya Balan clicked by paparazzi.

Sanjay Kapur, Mohit Marwah, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at the airport.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon seen in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani at her birthday party with family and Shahid Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tusshar Kapoor at Kiara’s party.

Dia Mirza and Kareena Kapoor at airport.

Aamir Khan and Parineeti Chopra at airport.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:59 IST