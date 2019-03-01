Hazel Keech celebrates birthday with Yuvraj Singh, Geeta Basra and Sagarika Ghatge. See pics

Much like several Bollywood celebrities, many cricketers too took off to Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding functions. These included Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh with their respective wives. Looks like Yuvraj came back to India just in time to celebrate wife Hazel Keech’s birthday with family and friends.

Hazel turned 32 on Thursday and shared a collage of photographs from her birthday celebrations. She wrote on Instagram: “I turned 32 yesterday and I’ve had the best birthday yet! I haven’t felt so loved and cherished as I did with all you beautiful people around. And its all down to my loving husband who sneakily made the plan messaged you all without my knowing!!! Thank you @yuvisofficial I’m grateful for the love and the friendship I’ve found #blessed #loved #truefriends ps legend ashish nehras finger print!”

Yuvraj, too, took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from the birthday celebration. He wrote: “About last night who made @hazelkeechofficial bday special! friends who matter the most were there ! We all love you hazel @ashishchowdhryofficial @zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge absent @harbhajan3 @geetabasra @gauravkaps @rd.nehra look what your husband did to my wife’s face.”

In the pictures, shared by Yuvraj, we can see many cricketers — Ashish Nehra, his wife Rushma Nehra, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan, Ashish Chowdhry, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and Gaurav Kapur.

Hazel Keech shared pictures from her birthday celebrations.

Hazel was wearing a black outfit and dramatic red lips. Hazel also shared a number of pictures of all the birthday greetings she got. Hazel is known for her Hindi films like Bodyguard and the song, Aa Ante Amlapuram.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 18:19 IST