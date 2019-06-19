Hema Malini is a happy grandmom as she poses with Esha Deol’s newborn daughter Miraya. See pics

On June 10, actor Esha Deol gave birth to her second child and named her Miraya. Now a new picture has made its way to the internet where her grandmother, actor Hema Malini, is holding Miraya.

In the picture, Hema sits with Miraya in her arms while Dr Kiran Coelho, Mumbai-based obstetrician and gynecologist sits besides her. Sharing the picture, Dr Coelho wrote on Instagram: “With happy grandmother Hemaji.” A smiling Hema is wearing a blue and white salwar kameez combination while Miraya is wrapped in a pink sheet.

Dr Coelho shared many other pictures with Hema and her family. One particularly picture had Hema with all her three grandchildren -- Esha’s daughter Radhya and Miraya and Ahana’s son. Sharing it, she wrote: “With Hemaji and all her grandchildren I helped bring into the world!” In another picture, she poses with Esha and her older daughter Radhya. Sharing it, she wrote: “With the new mother the gorgeous Eshaa Deol Takhtani.”

Esha shared the same picture and wrote: “Here’s looking at you DR. Coelho @dr.kirancoelho just wanted to say ... “we love you” cheers to the #superwoman who is our family #gynac and simply the best at her job! #gratitude #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani.”

On June 11, Esha has taken to Instagram to announce the birth of Miraya. Sharing a card, she had said: “Thank you very much for the love & blessings ♥ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani.”

In early May, Bharat Takhtani had hosted an ‘enchanted forest’ themed baby shower. In 2017, Esha gave birth to their first child, Radhya.

