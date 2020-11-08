Hema Malini shares throwback pic dressed as a goddess as 14-year old: ‘Wanted to add it in my biography, couldn’t find the image then’

bollywood

Actor Hema Malini late on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the time when she had not made her Hindi film debut. She was barely 14 or 15 years old then, she revealed.

Sharing the picture, Hema wrote: “I have been searching for this particular image of mine since many years. This was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine (don’t exactly remember the name) but I remember that it was shot in AVM Studios way before my Hindi debut with Raj Kapoor saab in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then. I wanted to add this photograph in my biography Beyond The Dreamgirl when author Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it. But sadly we couldn’t find the image then. I am glad that finally I found this, and now I am sharing with you all.” In the picture, Hema was seen sitting on a throne, in a pose often seen of Hindu gods and goddesses. She was also dressed like one; in an angavastram and with heavy jewellery and a golden crown, with her long hair going right up to her waist.

Her daughter Esha reacted to the picture and wrote: “My divine beauty mamma.” Many of her fans also wrote: “Beautiful and heavenly pic ma’am,” said one. Another fan wrote: “Love you from Iran.” Another said: “Such a mesmerizing photo fell in love with u all over again.”

Hema was recently in news when she conducted a puja on daughter Esha’s birthday. Sharing pictures from the havan she conducted she wrote: “Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @imeshadeol my baby.”

In July, she had celebrated the birthday of her other daughter, Ahana and had written: “Today is my precious treasure Ahana’s @a_tribe birthday. I pray for God’s blessings to be showered on her, bestowing her always with good health, prosperity and a bright, joyful future with her loving family.”

