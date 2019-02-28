Hera Pheri 3 confirmed; Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to begin shooting soon

If you are also a fan of the cult comedy Hera Pheri, it’s time to rejoice as filmmaker Indra Kumar has finally confirmed the third instalment in the hit comic franchise. The original film that released in 2000, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, went on to become one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood and is still remembered for their performances and the tongue-in-cheek dialogues that continue to be popular among the moviegoers.

Talking about the next Hera Pheri, Indra told DNA in a report, “I’m happy that the favourite trio is coming back together. We start the film towards the end of this year. It’s currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal.”

The film will also be high on special effects as Indra claimed that he is addicted to VFX after working on Total Dhamaal. “So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I’m expecting people to enjoy the film as much,” he said.

A still from Hera Pheri.

Indra just delivered the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal that has collected Rs 88 crore in six days. The film has received a wonderful response at the box office and is on its way to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

According to the report, the film had gone on the floors a few years ago with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham as the main lead but was shelved due to lack of funds. The original trio had featured again in the sequel Phir Hera Pheri which released in 2006.

Akshay already has his hands full with five films lined up for release this year. He will be seen in the period war film Kesari, comedy film Housefull 4, the multi-starrer Mission Mangal, Good News with Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Suniel will be sharing screen space with Mohanlal in Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Hera Pheri 3 is expected to release next year.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 16:37 IST