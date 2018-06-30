Here’s a definitive list of who’s playing who in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju

Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood’s bad boy Sanjay Dutt, is out in the theatres, and it’s the right time when you should be introduced to the major characters of the film.

So, here’s a crash course in who’s playing who in director Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor: He is the whole and soul of Sanju. The leading man with a lot of panache and dedication. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt and brings out the perfect emotions for every phase in the troubled star’s life.

Paresh Rawal: The veteran actor plays Sanjay’s father and actor Sunil Dutt. Not only this, he was also a parliamentarian with a huge fan base. Rawal’s experience in politics helps him immensely on this account.

Dia Mirza: She is Sanjay’s current wife, Maanayata. She is doting and genuinely worried about Sanjay’s welfare. She does everything in her might to evade any problem in her husband’s life.

Manisha Koirala:She plays Sanjay Dutt’s ailing mother and actor Nargis. She is the best among the supporting actors in the film.

The above characters have direct reference in Bollywood, while the next characters don’t have any direct linkage to anybody in particular.

Vicky Kaushal: A funny Gujarati NRI who puts a lot on stake for his friendship with Sanjay. His to and fro trips between the US and India are all about his unconditional love for the wayward actor.

Anushka Sharma: She is a famous writer and biographer requested by the Dutt family to write a book on Sanjay Dutt. She is not easily pleased. In the film, she is the one connecting the dots in Sanjay’s life. Her role in the film is completely fictional.

Jim Sarbh: He is not playing a film star, as it was said earlier. His character has a dark side. He is one of the rare bad guys in the Hirani universe.

Karishma Tanna: She is not playing any actress as speculated in the beginning. She has a small but significant character in the film. She helps the writers to explain Sanjay’s character.

Sonam Kapoor: Another character that brings out Sanjay’s real self out. Her name in the film is Ruby and separation from her meant a lot to the already troubled actor.

