Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits New Britain region, Papua New Guinea
There was no immediate tsunami warning or official reports of significant damage.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday. No immediate reports of casualties or damage are out.
The earthquake occurred at 14:41 GMT (8:11 pm IST), about 207 km from Kokopo in East New Britain Province. The depth of the quake could not be determined, though it is assumed to have been shallow.
There was no immediate tsunami warning or official reports of significant damage.
This is a developing story…
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Venezuela twin quakes
This comes after at least 1,430 people were killed and nearly 68,900 others were reported missing following twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 that struck Venezuela last week.
Rescue operations have continued amid growing frustration over the government's response, with local residents and international teams searching through the rubble for survivors.
Aid agencies have described the first 72 hours after the disaster as critical for saving lives, while aftershocks have continued to rattle the affected areas.
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