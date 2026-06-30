Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits New Britain region, Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday. No immediate reports of casualties or damage are out. The earthquake occurred about 207 km from Kokopo in East New Britain Province. (Representative image)

The earthquake occurred at 14:41 GMT (8:11 pm IST), about 207 km from Kokopo in East New Britain Province. The depth of the quake could not be determined, though it is assumed to have been shallow.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or official reports of significant damage.

This is a developing story…

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