Hina Khan gets trolled after comments on Rhea Chakraborty, fan requests her to stay silent: ‘I always stand by the truth’

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:55 IST

Hina Khan said that she will continue to express her opinions ‘without fear’, even as trolls and bots target her over her recent comments on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Responding to a fan who requested her to refrain from commenting on the issue, she said that she will ‘always stand by the truth’.

“I always stand by the truth and want my fans to stand with me for the truth, together! If we believe each other we shall never fear these trolls or bots. I had, have and will always have my point of view. Without fear. Because truth gives you that power! Jai Hind,” she wrote on Twitter.

The fan had written to Hina saying, “We know ur intentions really well. But still refrain urself from commenting on this matter. we know u don’t give a damn to these trollers and bots but ur fans get affected when people unnecessarily target you.”

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Hina said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be allowed to complete its probe before levelling accusations against Rhea Chakraborty. “At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone,” she said.

This led to trolling by a section of Twitter users, who believed her to be a supporter of Rhea. Hina shared screenshots of her interview on her Twitter page and wrote, “My Exact quote n article in image below! Reading in between the lines can never portray what I intended to say. I never mince my words n hv always been upfront abt my views. Bcoz I believe n support da law, I don’t judge before a judgement is passed by da law.That’s all. Jai Hind.” Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family and siphoning off his funds.

Hina found support from her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, who shared her tweet and wrote, “While we want fairness n justice for someone who deserved it n was probably denied. If we hate others without even reading n understanding their side, how are we different? We shouldn’t be swayed by hate but support each other as the law finds #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput !”

Hina had told Hindustan Times, “We are all fighting for the right cause - Justice for Sushant - but it doesn’t have to be this way. Since the last few weeks, all that every channel talks about is Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. I am not saying don’t talk about it but have a balanced view.” She added that there were several other issues worthy of media coverage, including the Assam floods and increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

