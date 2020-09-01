e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister got prescription from Delhi due to lockdown: His family’s lawyer reacts to WhatsApp chats

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister got prescription from Delhi due to lockdown: His family’s lawyer reacts to WhatsApp chats

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has dismissed claims that the family was aware that the actor had psychiatric problems after WhatsApp texts revealed his sister was arranging a prescription for him.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2020 13:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister had arranged a prescription for him, as per WhatsApp chats.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister had arranged a prescription for him, as per WhatsApp chats.
         

Days after WhatsApp chats between Sushant Singh Rajput and one of his sisters revealed that she was arranging a prescription for him, his father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has said the family was only aware that the actor had anxiety. The chats that have now surfaced are from June 8, where his sister Priyanka Singh is arranging a prescription for him.

In one text message, Priyanka asks Sushant to take Librium for a week, Nexito everyday and to keep Lonazep ‘handy’ for when there is anxiety attack. When told by the actor that he won’t get these medicines without a prescription, she says she will see if she can arrange it. “My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don’t worry,” she says in another message. She later sent him a prescription, and said it should not matter if it is from Delhi, “If anything, one can say it is on online consultation”.

Reacting to the claims that it contradicts the family’s assertion that they were unaware of Sushant’s diagnosis, lawyer Vikas Singh told Indian Express that it ‘does not contradict our story in any manner’. “The family did not know he was having any psychiatric problems. Yes, he had informed the family about anxiety and his sister was doing some self-medication. Since there was a lockdown, she got a prescription from Delhi,” he said.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said on Monday that she left actor’s home as Priyanka had changed Sushant’s medication without proper consultation. “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home,” he had said.

