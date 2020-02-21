Hrithik Roshan celebrates Mahashivratri with Sussanne and their sons, Amitabh Bachchan extends wishes on Twitter

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:12 IST

As devotees thronged temples to offer prayers on the holy occasion of Mahashivratri, Bollywood celebrities on Friday extended their best wishes to the fans and celebrated the auspicious festival.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen at a Mumbai temple with his ex wife Sussanne Khan and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh, mother Pinky and sister Sunaina also joined the celebrations.

In pictures from the temple, Hrithik was seen doing an arti with his sons and singing devotional songs with his mother. Sussanne was seen with cymbals in her hands. See their pics:

Hrithik Roshan with his family at a temple.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan celebrating Mahashivratri.

Sussane Khan at the temple.

Hrithik Roshan with his two sons on Mahashivratri.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes to fans on Twitter, by posting a portrait of Lord Shiva and wrote, “Happy Maha Shiva Ratri! Jai Shiv Shankar! Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya !!”

Arjun Rampal also shared a picture of ‘dhyana mudra’ of Lord Shiva and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. “I conquer all the poison within. I rid myself of all the negative feelings towards other souls. I am peaceful. I am calm. Om Namah Shivaya!” Jai Shambo!!!” he tweeted.

🙏🌺🌸🌼🙏 pic.twitter.com/0biv3GIr8F — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 21, 2020

Shruti Hassan wished her fans a blessed Maha Shivratri and tweeted a picture of the trident of Lord Shiva. “I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity... OM NAMAH SHIVAYA wishing everyone a blessed mahashivratri,” she wrote on Twitter.

Adnan Sami conveyed his best wishes to friends and family on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love! #HappyShivratri.”

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh wished his fans by sharing a captivating image of Lord Shiva in the ‘dhyana mudra’. He tweeted, “Happy #MahaShivaratri “ BHAM BHAM BHOLE.”

Music composer Salim Merchant extended his best wishes to fans by sharing a photo of a Lord Shiva idol and wrote, “May Lord Shiva Protect us from all Evil Har Har Mahadev! #HappyMahaShivaratri.”

