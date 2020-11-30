Hrithik Roshan debuts new look, shaves off his beard partially: ‘A beardo never really takes it all off’. Preity Zinta, Mrunal Thakur react

Actor Hrithik Roshan has done it. After posting a picture of himself on Sunday with a full beard and promise of getting rid of it, on Monday he posted a Boomerang video, showing his almost clean look. While he had shaved off much of it, it seemed he didn’t have the heart to go completely clean-shaven.

Sharing it, Hrithik wrote: “And it’s off . Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off.” His co-star in films like Koi Mil Gaya and Mission Kashmir Preity Zinta replied: “Finally.” His Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur dropped a red heart emoji.

Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim dubbed him super sexy while his fans variously called him ‘cool’ and ‘awesome’ apart from dropping fire and heart emojis aplenty.

On Sunday, Hrithik had shared a picture with a full and thick beard. His many fans wrote in, appreciating him with one stating how even his selfies looked like photoshoots.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War. An action-packed thriller, it starred Hrithik was a commando who goes rogue, with his former protege, a young commando played by Tiger Shroff, chasing him. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor. Apart from its action sequences, songs showcasing both Hrithik and Tiger’s dance moves were a mega hit with fans.

Hrithik is reportedly busy prepping for his next home production, fourth instalment of Krrish franchise, where he will collaborate with his dad, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

There was speculation that the actor would be seen in four different roles in the film. Squashing such rumours, Rakesh had told Bollywood Hungama: “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”

