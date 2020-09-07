Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne celebrate Rakesh Roshan’s birthday with family, see pics

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan along with other members of their family came together to celebrate the birthday of Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan. The pictures were shared by Pinkie, Hrithik’s mother.

Sharing one post, Pinkie wrote: “#happybirthdayMrRoshan#wemakeit with love and memories.” The post showed Rakesh cutting his birthday cake with the family gathered around him. In the picture, we can see Hrithik, Sussanne, their sons, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina, mother Pinkie, and Rakesh’s musician brother Rajesh Roshan.

Pinkie also shared a picture of the birthday cake and wrote: “#Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter you are our joy and pride.”

Hrithik’s dad has seen major ups and downs in his career and life. The most recent challenge has been battling cancer in 2018. Speaking about it, the veteran filmmaker had told Spotboye in an interview: “It all began with a blister which refused to go despite using several applications of prescriptions from my family doctor. It was a small one - no pain, no itching. One day, I had gone to meet a friend of mine in Hinduja Hospital. While walking out, I just saw a board of an ENT surgeon outside his cabin. I met him impromptu and he advised me biopsy. I don’t know why but I had a gut (feeling) right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in biopsy. It was December 15 (2018), I clearly remember.”

Talking about how Hrithik had reacted, Rakesh had continued, “As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name.”

In April, this year, Hrithik had posted a video of his dad in the gym and had written: “Damn ! That’s My Dad. .N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. .This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!. Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ... @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung.”

