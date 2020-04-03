Hrithik Roshan posts father Rakesh Roshan’s workout video: ‘He survived cancer last year, virus should be afraid of him’

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has shared an inspiring video of his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and has hailed him for his resolve and determination despite being a cancer surviver. The actor even mentioned that the virus should be afraid of his father who woks out 2 hours a day at the age of 71.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Damn ! That’s My Dad. .N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. .This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!. Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ... @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung.”

Not just Rakesh, Hrithik and his mother Pinky are also fitness enthusiasts and workout regularly. A few days ago, Hrithik had also shared a picture from his workout as his dog did the rounds of the home gym.

Hrithik, along with his sons, parents and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, is spending time in isolation amid lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sussanne had moved in with the Roshans to co-parent their sons during lockdown. Hrithik had also penned a note to thank her for her gesture. He wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Asked about his reaction to his former daughter-in-law moving in with them, Rakesh had told Spotboye, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.” Hrithik recently procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers to do his bit in fight against Covid-19.

