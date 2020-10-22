Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie confirms she has tested positive for Covid-19: report

bollywood

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:01 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has confirmed that she contracted the coronavirus virus some time back and is in isolation. In an interview, she said that she is asymptomatic.

Looks like the Roshan family that had been staying together during the lockdown period are all in different places now. While Rakesh and Pinkie are at his Khandala farmhouse, Hrithik has moved to his flat close to the beach, close to his parents home in Juhu. Sussanne too has moved back to her Versova flat with the two boys, Hrehaan and Hredhaan.

Speaking to Times of India, Pinkie said: “Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative.” She added that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika were with her.

Incidentally, it is also her birthday on Thursday. She posted a picture of the surprise her children had in store for her birthday. She wrote: “#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door” The image showed a huge alphabet P, lit with concealed lighting and with rust and silver coloured star- and heart-shaped balloons fixed to it. Her husband Rakesh commented: “Beautiful.” The picture also shows some people in the background though we can’t see their faces.

Earlier in the day, Pinkie had posted a special post of late Sushant Singh Rajput and had written: “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter