Hrithik Roshan’s War, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath among big films that will re-release in cinemas after October 15

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:33 IST

As cinemas open from October 15 onwards, a number of big films are set for re-release. Names include big hits such as Hrithik Roshan’s war, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath among others.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to make the announcement. He wrote: “As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...#Tanhaji #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Malang #Kedarnath #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days.”

In a subsequent tweet, he added Hrithik Roshan’s War was part of this lot of films. He wrote: “The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days.”

He added that there was some talk of films that released on OTT platform would also see a big screen release. However, leading multiplex chains including PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis had decided against the move. He wrote: “IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... There was talk that films premiered on #OTT platforms [#DilBechara, #Sadak2, #ShakuntalaDevi, #KhudaHaafiz, #GunjanSaxena, #GulaboSitabo] *might* release in cinemas... But leading multiplex chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Carnival] decide NOT TO SCREEN these films.”

Earlier, reports had suggested that Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala were set for re-release in the UAE. Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release for Christmas this year but Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been pushed to next year.

