Hrithik Roshan says Dhoom 2 was his ‘induction into school of how to be sexy’, reveals he took inspiration from these 3 actors

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:20 IST

Hrithik Roshan has opened up about how he went on to become one of the sexiest men in Bollywood post his performance in the action-thriller Dhoom 2. The actor had played the central character in the film which went on to become one of the biggest hits of his career.

Marking 14 years of the film on Tuesday, Hrithik shared a few collages of his several looks from the movie on Instagram. He credited stylish Anaita Shroff Adajania for making him look “sexy” on screen and wrote, “DHOOM2 was my induction into the school of how to be sexy . Something I had to be taught hands on by our fabulous ANAITA. Aryan was a side of me I didn’t know existed. I remember breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which I could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce. I was inspired by 3 actors for this role . Bruce Willis , Pierce Brosnan and Mr Bachchan for his pauses. I kinda threw them into a mixer and out came Aryan . I think a bit of Aryan will live on forever inside me.”

He further added, “And it had the best cast of friends ever ! @anaitashroffadajania @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bipashabasu @bachchan @udayc @sanjaygadhvi4 @ipritamofficial @salimmerchant @shiamakofficial @vaibhavi.merchant @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial @yrf P.s: Did you know that all actors promoted this film for only 1 day ? #Dhoom2 #14YearsOfDhoom2.”

The actor was seen in various, almost unrecognisable looks in the film. He played a smart thief who used disguises to blend into the crowd. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra and Rimi Sen.

Hrithik’s last release was 2019 action film, War. It pit him against Tiger Shroff and turned out to be the biggest hit of the year with collections of over Rs 300 crore. The actor has now signed with an international agency to bag some projects on a global platform.

