Hrithik Roshan shares new pics from Italy, jokes about how he tried to take a selfie and failed

Stars can’t stop taking selfies. Actor Priyanka Chopra may be the queen of the sexy selfie, but Hrithik Roshan is getting in on the game too. On Sunday, the Kaabil actor shared a series of candid photos of him posing solo as he enjoyed a boat ride in Italy. While he definitely looked very handsome, Hrithik admitted that he may have had the funniest selfie fail in his new Instagram post.

It seems Hrithik’s mastered the art of living the good life, with lavish vacations around the world, parties with famous friends and adventurous activities with his sons, Hrehaan, 12, and Hridhaan, 10. True to form, Hrithik shared photos from his recent trip to Italy. But this time, his efforts to click a selfie were thwarted when the weather played spoilsport.

“Felt like great weather for a selfie. Got out of my warm blanket and tried. Failed. Sat n covered myself up again. Caught in the act by : Vijay palande n Mayur shettigar #selfiefails #nevergiveup #goingtowork #myteamrocks #italy #exploreeverywhere #willtryagaintomorrow,” Hrithik wrote about the experience along with a series of solo pictures with the perfectly clear blue water providing an incredible background. Always one to be stylish, Hrithik welcomed the cool breeze in a full winter get-up and looked dashing.

Hrithik’s Italy pictures come merely days after his ex-wife Sussanne Khan opened up on #MeToo movement in India by saying that women shouldn’t make false allegation against an individual without any legal evidence. Sussanne said that people should use social media platforms in correct manner.

“I honestly don’t want to comment on this issue much but I definitely feel that there is lot of pretence, false allegations and sort of crazy behaviour. They are using the platform badly and it’s not a good thing. If they use platform correctly then, it’s supposed to be good thing. They shouldn’t make allegation on an individual without any legal evidence,” she said.

Sussanne’s former husband, actor Hritihk Roshan has taken a firm stand and urged the producers of his upcoming film Super 30 to take a “hard stand” amid sexual harassment allegations against the movie’s director Vikas Bahl.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 12:23 IST