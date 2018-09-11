Priyanka Chopra is glowing in this pretty selfie, but Nick Jonas’ missing
Priyanka Chopra is soaking up the sun and looking beautiful while she’s at it. See Priyanka looking killer and living her best life in this solo selfie, sans fiancé Nick Jonas.bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2018 15:44 IST
Priyanka Chopra may be a renowned actor, fashion icon, producer, dancer, singer and former Miss World. But there is one thing she doesn’t get enough credit for -- taking amazing selfies. Priyanka frequently wears a nude make-up look and perfectly pulled-back hair and confidently shows it off on Instagram, which instantly inspires us to step up our selfie game.
On Tuesday, Priyanka was in San Francisco, California, and, of course, she spent time taking selfies in the back of a car while riding around. The social-media-savvy star posted this snap on Instagram, captioned: “The sun and I! #traveldiary #exhausted but #happy ?? #carfie.”
Priyanka and fiancé Nick Jonas made their engagement official with a private ceremony in Mumbai in August and seem to be everywhere lately. The pair recently had a public date night at one of New York Fashion Week’s biggest events, the 50th anniversary celebration for Ralph Lauren. The couple didn’t hold back either while posing on the red carpet: They were all over each other, being tastefully cuddly. Priyanka and Nick also shared their fun adventures on Instagram.
At the Ralph Lauren show, Priyanka and Nick were seen being very attentive to the other. Nick didn’t leave Priyanka’s side and Instagrammed a big part of their night
First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:15 IST