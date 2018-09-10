Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s engagement photo with same photographer

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer fiance Nick Jonas seem quite inspired by her friend and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. At their recent outing together to the New York Fashion Week, the newly engaged couple recreated the same pose and picture from the Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. Will we also see a Royal Wedding part 2?

The picture was clicked by famous photographer Alexi Lubomirski. He is also the photographer behind the royal engagement photos. In the photo, Priyanka is seen sitting on the floor while Nick sits on a blue loveseat. She is leaning on his knees while they hold hands and smile for the camera. The Duke and Duchess also struck the same pose, except Meghan and Harry’s faces were closer together.

Meghan and Priyanka are also great friends. Priyanka was one of the few of her friends invited to the royal wedding on May 19. They were often spotted on theatre dates and vacations by the pool before her wedding. They first met in January 2016 at Elle’s 6th Annual Women in TV Celebration. “We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would,” Priyanka told People magazine in 2017.

Priyanka and Nick arrived together for fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary show at the fashion week on Friday. It was also attended by other Hollywood celebrities like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Alexi Lubomirski clicked several other celebs from the night. Check out their pictures:

Priyanka and Nick arrived in style for the big ticket event. Taking to Instagram, the Nick unveiled a stunning candid shot of him and Priyanka hand in hand. She was seen wearing a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, while he chose a white tuxedo for the occasion.

Nick recently revealed details about his engagement with Priyanka on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer says even though they just dated for a few months before getting engaged they knew “it was right”. “Our lives were kind of taking us in different places... People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we’re engaged,” Nick said.

Katherine Langford, from left, Nick Jonas and fiancee Priyanka Chopra, attend the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. (AP)

“The story sort of wrote itself. It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we’re very happy,” he added.

Fallon asked whether they have thought of a nickname for themselves. “She likes Prick. I don’t like that one that much,” Jonas said as Fallon shot down the suggestion. The singer said after they got engaged in America, they went to India for a traditional ceremony.

“After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony… It’s a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement.

“There’s some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It’s really incredible,” Jonas said

He said they felt “full of joy” after their ceremony and thought that now they should make it public. “We both left that ceremony so full of joy. For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards,” Jonas said.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala but began dating a few months ago. The two have not yet revealed a wedding date.

