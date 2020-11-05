Hrithik Roshan to make his Hollywood debut, in talks for a spy thriller: report

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:09 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his Hollywood debut if all goes right. The actor may play the parallel lead in a spy film and has auditioned for the role, according to a new report. Hrithik had signed up with a US agency, Gersh, earlier this year, signalling that he was looking west.

It is now being said that he is in talks to play the parallel lead in a multi-million project that is backed by a reputed production house. While the details are sketchy at present, a report said that he has already auditioned for the role.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying that he taped his audition and sent it to the US. “As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik’s team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4,” the report said. His team, however, is tight-lipped on the development, saying ‘they have no information’ on this.

Earlier, after he was signed by Gersh, his manager Amrita Sen had told Deadline, “Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today.”

She had added, “With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world,” she said.