‘Hrithik Roshan was crying in his room, he said he can’t work’: Rakesh Roshan details actor’s reaction to sudden stardom

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:39 IST

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has said that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, was overwhelmed after becoming an overnight sensation. Hrithik made his film debut in his dad’s 2000 film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

In an interview to The Quint, Rakesh recalled an incident post the film’s release, when Hrithik came home contemplating whether or not he was cut out for the industry. He said, “I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’ I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”

For the film, Rakesh won his first ever Filmfare award (for best producer and director), while Hrithik won the Filmfare for best actor and best debut. Hrithik was most recently seen in the action film War, opposite Tiger Shroff. It was his second big hit of the year, following a rare dramatic turn in Super 30.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Hrithik took to Instagram on the occasion and wrote, “I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other ... On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath... I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going... Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more