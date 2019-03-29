HT India’s Most Stylish: Manish Malhotra says he wouldn’t change anything about Ranveer Singh’s style

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is in awe of actor Ranveer Singh’s sense of style. Speaking at the second edition of HT India’s Most Stylish in St Regis, Mumbai on Friday, Manish said he wouldn’t change anything about the way he dresses.

“I love the way Ranveer Singh dresses. He is so fantastic. Why would anyone try to change anything about Ranveer? He just nails it. Whether it’s embroidery, sparkle, bling or colour, he just embraces everything with such style and panache,” he told host and television actor Karan Wahi. Manish will present a special collection of his outfits at the event.

Karan also asked Manish the three fashion icons from the film industry that he adores. He chose Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. “Rekha, she kind of epitomises that whole saree and kanjeevaram, I just love that. And she owns it. I love people who can own their space whether they are wearing Indian or whatever they are wearing. She is kinda made that look.I feel today all the actors are so well versed with what is happening, with what is going on. And there are fabulous stylists and there are clothes available,” he said.

He also praised Alia for the personality she brings to her outfits. “I think Alia is doing great with this stuff. She wears all the different designers and clothes and yet there is something of a personality that she keeps,” he said. He finally took Kareena’s name even as Karan asked him to name a male actor. “I think she is getting more and more beautiful and prettier in her style. She has always been very cool about clothes. She is not a fussy girl at all. She is so stylish up here (in her brain) that she is easy with clothes. She says this I love and this I’ll just wear. I think that’s just fabulous,” he said.

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was also asked to choose three young female fashion icons. She chose Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:06 IST