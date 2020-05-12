e-paper
Huma S Qureshi on lockdown: This all will eventually pay off

Actor Huma S Qureshi admits this lockdown due to Covid-19 spread has made her realise the worth of the little things in life.

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 23:05 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Huma S Qureshi feels there was no other way to contain the novel corona virus than imposing this lockdown
Lately, there has been a lot of debate around Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in the country resulting in the economy paying a very heavy price. While Huma S Qureshi agrees that there’s a flip side to the current situation, she feels there was no other way to contain the spread of the virus than this lockdown.

Talking about work getting impacted in the film industry, she says, “There are lots of plans, lots of shoots that have been affected, film releases have been cancelled. But, if you look at the larger scheme of things, this (lockdown) is the right thing to do and eventually it will all pay off.”

 

The 33-year-old says she realises how hard this time is for many, especially those who don’t have a regular income and a roof above their head and her problems seems menial in front of that.

“I’m yet to face any challenge. My thoughts are with the less fortunate people. I hope they get the help they need. It’s a hard time for the country. Every day I pray for the homeless and the I’ve a lot of gratitude for everyone who’s combating the situation — the hospital staff, our police forces , our cleaners and everybody on the ground,” shares the actor.

Qureshi — while she’s yet to face any difficulty — misses stepping out of the house. However, it has also made her realise the worth of the little things in life.

 

“We take simple things for granted and this situation has shown us and taught us to value them. I just look forward to doing all those simple things like stepping out in the sun or meeting friends, when this is over,” quips the actor.

As the country has entered third phase of the lockdown, Qureshi hopes people continue to follow the safety measures.

“Just stay indoors and listen to authorities, all of us together can defeat this. This is possible, Keep your spirits up. Till then, keep engaged, find creative ways to stay busy at home and look inwards. In our culture, the most beautiful things is that you get all the answers when you look inwards, so whether it is meditation, praying or writing, find small joys in that,” she asserts.

