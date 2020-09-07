‘I am not a fan of Rhea Chakraborty... but’: Tisca Chopra slams ‘medieval’ treatment

bollywood

Actor Tisca Chopra has joined the growing legion of Bollywood personalities who’ve denounced the treatment of Rhea Chakraborty, but with a caveat. Rhea is being concurrently investigated by three agencies, in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Tisca took to social media and wrote in her caption, “It pained me to see that we have lost all restraint, all decency and patience to let the law take its course,” and added the hashtags, “innocent until proven guilty,” and “let the truth emerge.”

In her message, she wrote, “I am not a fan of @rhea_chakraborty, in fact I didn’t know about her before the #SSRDeathCase... But what we are doing is medieval and just so wrong.. IF by some chance she is innocent, just think IF.. then we will burn in the hell of our own conscience, IF we have one..”

Several Instagram users voiced their disapproval of Tisca’s comments. “Unfollowing,” one person wrote. The comment was ‘liked’ over 200 times. “I am unfollowing u now ....do u know what you are saying,” read another popular comment.

Several actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and others have spoken up in support of Rhea, who has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

In an interview to India Today, Shibani said, “Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified? Is this just lockdown entertainment for everybody? Let the investigating officers do their job and leave her and her family alone. It is not anybody’s business. If you truly want justice for Sushant then leave it alone.”

On Monday, Rhea returned for another round of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection to the drugs angle in the Sushant death case. The NCB has found ties between Rhea, her brother Showik, and alleged drug dealers. Rhea said in an interview to India Today that Sushant used to smoke marijuana, and that she had tried to get him to quit.

