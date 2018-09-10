I am not on talking terms with Vikas Bahl, says Anurag Kashyap

The four filmmakers behind Phantom -- Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane – drifted apart in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Bahl. While nothing was proved against the Queen director, the four decided to stay a part of Phantom but work separately.

Speaking about this to Bombay Times, Anurag revealed that his stand has not changed 18 months after the incident. He said, “Vikas works in the company, he is a partner and nothing against him has been proven. But mutually, we have decided that we will work separately, in separate premises. Vikas and I are not on talking terms; everything else is a rumour. We will continue making films together but I see no point in making him uncomfortable.”

The rumour that Anurag has stopped visiting the Phantom office began when Vikas Bahl was brought on board to direct Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Anurag, however, refutes rumours and explains that he always worked from home. He also confessed that the only time he visited the office was when he had a huge crush on Shubhra Shetty (now his girlfriend). He said, “The subject of me working separately is all bull talk. I have worked from home for 25 years, even when we set up Phantom. Yes, Vikas and I don’t work on the same projects and we work from different premises.”

He added, “I had started going to the office for a very silly reason. I had a massive crush on Shubhra Shetty and the office staff used her as a bait to get me to work. People don’t know anything and yet they talk like they know it all.”

Anurag also revealed how people treated him when he had stood up against abuse. He said, “My integrity and intentions will be questioned if the person abused doesn’t stand up for himself or herself and only I do the talking. It’s the cycle and it will take time to set things right.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 17:45 IST