I don’t understand why we are being targeted: Welcome to New York director on Babul Supriyo’s demand to remove Rahat’s song

Two days after BJP MP and union minister Babul Supriyo demanded that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice be removed from the romantic song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York, the director of the film Chakri Toleti has said no decision has been taken yet.

Chakeri Toleti said in a press statement, “I don’t understand why we are being targeted like this. Our film Welcome To New York releases this Friday and this is just too much stress. We have made an entertaining film and we don’t want to hurt anyone.”

The singer-turned politician had said he does not understand the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border have escalated. “If that’s true, I would request the makers of the film to remove Rahat’s voice and get someone else to dub it! I am also not sure why Atif Aslam got to sing Dil Diya Gallan when for sure our very own Arijit could have done a much better job. The FM stations played the song galore while news channels announced the name of our soldiers martyred by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists,” Supriyo said.

The film comprises an ensemble multi-star cast of Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati.

This issue on India-Pak relations with regard to Bollywood has sparked a controversy and put huge pressure on the makers of the film Welcome To New York.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films with music by Pooja Music, Welcome To New York releases worldwide on February 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more