I have an obsessive personality, I am yet to overcome this: Aamir Khan reveals his Hichki

As Rani Mukerji’s Hichki hit theatres on Friday, Aamir Khan joined the other Bollywood stars Shah Rukh KHan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor in sharing the biggest hiccup he has faced in life.

Speaking in a promotional video for the film, Aamir said that his biggest hiccup is that he has an obsessive personality and admitted that he has not been able to rectify this to date. “The struggle continues,” Aamir said.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Rani and the entire team of Hichki jo unhone ye subject liya hai aur meri shubhkaamnaayein unke saath hain. Meri life ki jo Hichki hai wo hai ki meri jo personality hai wo bahut hi obsessive personality hai. Aur sach to ye hai ke abhi tak mai is cheez ko sudhaar nahi paaya hoon. To meri struggle jaari hai. And hopefully, when I see the film, I will be able to address my Hichki and apne aap ko mai improve kar paunga. All the best to the team,” he said in the video.

“Meri ek Hichki thi ki main apne kaam ko bahut hi casually leta tha. Wo change ho gaya, aaj kal mai apne kaam ko bada hi seriously leta hoon. Because I have realised that nothing is bigger than work, kaam se bada kuch bhi nahi. So guys, all of you should take your work seriously,” Salman said in his promotional video for Hichki.

Earlier, opening up about the loss of his parents, Shah Rukh Khan, considered close to Aditya Chopra and Rani, said that their deaths could have taken over his life but he decided to overcome the sad moment by letting acting fill his life. “My greatest ‘hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this ‘hichki’ moment by letting acting fill up my entire life,” Shah Rukh said in the interview.

Katrina Kaif was the second one to reveal the hiccup of her life and she said, “For me, my biggest Hichki in the beginning of my career was dancing. While shooting for a Telugu film with superstar Venkatesh, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing but didn’t say anything. Later, while working on Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan on set that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero! I was shocked.”

In his interview with Rani, Ajay said, “Before the release of my first film, there was a big buzz in the industry that he is a very ordinary looking guy and not ‘hero material’. I heard it all. It was supposed to be a hiccup but I never let it bother me. I just went on. To jo bhi life mein hichki usko overcome karo.”

Rani plays an aspiring teacher who has Tourette Syndrome (a disorder which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds) in Hichki -- a film that focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. Hichki is Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014).

Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is set to release on March 23.

