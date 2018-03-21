I froze and started talking very fast: Varun Dhawan shares his Hichki moment with Rani Mukerji

In a unique marketing technique, the makers of Hichki have asked various actors to share their interesting experiences in life. The latest to do so is Varun Dhawan who has opened up about his initial days in Bollywood.

In a video posted by Yash Raj Films on Twitter, Varun Dhawan is talking to Rani Mukerji. He says, “This happened in the beginning of my career. After my film, when I went to the stage for the first time I don’t know what happened. I just froze. I started talking too fast.”

He further says, “Celebrities like Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan were in the audience. I think all these celebrities freaked me out.”

Varun Dhawan says that he took inspiration from The Rock to overcome this problem. He also mentions legendary singer Elvis Presley and how he controlled the crowd with his strings. “When I went out the next time on stage, I imagined myself as Elvis Presley, and thought I am going to win this.”

Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is about a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome, and can’t speak fluently.

The film marks Rani Mukerji’s return to Bollywood after more than three years. She was last seen in 2014’s Mardaani.

Hichki will hit the screens on March 23, 2018.