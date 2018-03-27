I love Delhi because of its historical value and food: Paresh Rawal

Known for giving moving performances in movies such as Sardar, Andaaz Apna Apna (both 1994), Hera Pheri (2000), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999), OMG – Oh My God! (2012) to name a few, actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal has kept his love for the theatre alive, despite being busy with films and his work as a Member of Lok Sabha.

The actor, who was in the Capital for Delhi Theatre Festival, shares, “Though I am aware of Delhi Theatre Festival, this is the first time I have performed in it. It was a good experience altogether. I enjoyed it thoroughly,” says Rawal, who says he loves Delhi.

“I love Delhi for its historical value and the variety of food it offers. Yaha pe aana jana lga rehta hai,” quips the 67-year-old actor.

The actor has been doing theatre since 1971 and won a National Film Award in 1994 for his movies Woh Chokri (1994) and Sir (1993). He shares, “Theatre has always been my passion. It never happened to me that theatre took a back seat in my life. I have never stopped doing it even after joining the film industry, and I intend to perform it lifelong.”

Talking about the current situation of theatre in India, the actor says, “Mumbai and Gujarat are the two places that can be termed as the capital of theatre. But doing it has become difficult now.” He rues, “In Mumbai, there is a space issue that everybody is facing. In Delhi, the scene is better, but people don’t want to come and perform, kyunki yaha sabko passes dene padte hai, bech nahi sakte aap. Overall, the theatre industry itself lack basic facilities and structure.”

