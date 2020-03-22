‘I support Janta curfew’: Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan pledge support, Kajol gives a preview

bollywood

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:51 IST

As India woke up on Sunday to observe janta curfew, a call given by PM Modi to stay at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Saturday to pledge their support to the endeavour initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prominent names included Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Deepika Padukone posted a comment saying that not only would she follow janta curfew in its letter and spirit, she would also step out at 5 pm to express her appreciation to the medical fraternity for their untiring work in dangerous times.

She wrote: “A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March between 7 am to 9 pm and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5 pm! Jai Hind.”

Actor Aamir Khan too took toTwitter to pledge support for janta curfew and requested others to do the same. He wrote: “Let’s do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Let’s pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe. Love. a.”

Actor Kajol too shared a picture with son Yug, with both is a warm wrap and wrote: “About tomorrow.”

Janta curfew is call given by PM Modi asking Indians to self isolate in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus. The dangerous virus saw its first celebrity case, when singer Kanika Kapoor of the Baby Doll fame, tested positive on Friday.

