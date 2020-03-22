e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘I support Janta curfew’: Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan pledge support, Kajol gives a preview

‘I support Janta curfew’: Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan pledge support, Kajol gives a preview

‘I support janta curfew’: On Saturday, a number of Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kajol pledged their support for PM Modi’s call to stay indoors on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kajol are supporting PM Modi’s janta curfew on Sunday.
Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kajol are supporting PM Modi’s janta curfew on Sunday.
         

As India woke up on Sunday to observe janta curfew, a call given by PM Modi to stay at home to avoid the spread of coronavirus, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Saturday to pledge their support to the endeavour initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prominent names included Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Deepika Padukone posted a comment saying that not only would she follow janta curfew in its letter and spirit, she would also step out at 5 pm to express her appreciation to the medical fraternity for their untiring work in dangerous times.

She wrote: “A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March between 7 am to 9 pm and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5 pm! Jai Hind.”

 

Actor Aamir Khan too took toTwitter to pledge support for janta curfew and requested others to do the same. He wrote: “Let’s do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Let’s pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe. Love. a.”

 

Actor Kajol too shared a picture with son Yug, with both is a warm wrap and wrote: “About tomorrow.”

 

View this post on Instagram

About tomorrow..

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Also read | Kanika Kapoor gets strong answer from hospital: ‘Stop throwing tantrums like a star, behave like a patient’

Janta curfew is call given by PM Modi asking Indians to self isolate in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus. The dangerous virus saw its first celebrity case, when singer Kanika Kapoor of the Baby Doll fame, tested positive on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news