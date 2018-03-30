I want to experiment, push myself: Yami Gautam takes to pole dancing in this video

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, is the latest one to take to pole dancing for her fitness regime. Jacqueline Fernandez is also fond of the dance format and often posts videos on her Instagram.

Yami has joined celebrity teacher, Aarifa Bhinderwala’s pole dancing class. Yami shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “In firsts of so many firsts ... pole dancing !! #neversaynever #hustlehard #dancelikeitsyourlife @aarifa.pole.burnt”.

Yami said in a press statement, “The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing. Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one’s mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion.”

Yami will also be the first guest on Abish Mathew’s Son of Abish season four. She is also preparing for her role as a lawyer in Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

