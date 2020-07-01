‘I was anxious and swimming in tears’: Aditi Rao Hydari on her state of mind during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:18 IST

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has revealed the lockdown took a toll on her health and she was anxious and “swimming in tears” as she missed being on sets. Aditi had returned to her Hyderabad home just two days before the lockdown was announced in March

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Aditi said, “I was anxious and swimming in tears. I missed being on the sets and was feeling frustrated that I couldn’t help people the way I wanted to.” She added that she happens to be an optimistic person, “Put a tub of muck in front of me and I will find something beautiful in it. So, I called my near and dear ones who were equally stressed, and helping them out helped me feel better.”

She also revealed she has been productively using the time at home and told the daily, “In the last eight-nine years, I haven’t been able to give too much time to dance and music. I used to practice Kalari, but then, I stopped. The break gave me time to reconnect with my creative side. I was trying to get fluent in Telugu, my mother tongue. But since I am doing a Tamil film, I started getting confused and had to put that on the back-burner.”

Aditi is gearing up for the release of her Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the film marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam cinema after 13 years. She had previously acted in 2006 Malayalam film, Prajapathi. It will be the first mainstream Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. Vijay Babu has produced the film under the banner Friday Film House.

