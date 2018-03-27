I would like to do roles like Alia Bhatt’s in Udta Punjab: Rhea Chakraborty

Posing in front of the mirror, actor Rhea Chakraborty was backstage and set to walk the runway for a fashion week in Delhi when we caught up with her for a quick chat. Rhea, who will soon be seen in a love story called Jalebi, says that she wants to do different roles that she and her family can be proud of.

“I have done a lot of love stories and comedy roles, and that’s why I want to do something more intense [now]. Alia Bhatt’s role in Udta Punjab is something I would like to do. Nobody can replace Alia in the movie, and she did a fabulous job, but I would love to do such roles. Maybe once I do too many intense films, I would want [to go back to do] comedy roles,” says Chakraborty, who walked the runway for designer Rina Dhaka.

Ask Rhea, who has starred in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013) and Half Girlfriend (2017), if she feels that it’s difficult to make a mark without connections in the industry and she says, “I don’t think anyone can make it in Bollywood without talent and hard work and it applies to all fields.”

The actor adds, “Of course, because of family ties, a few stars do get more opportunities [than others]. But later on, it depends on how good or bad [talented] you are. There are star kids who have got many chances and been around but couldn’t make it, and for someone like Alia, she didn’t need to be anyone’s daughter to make her mark in Bollywood. She would have made it anyway.”