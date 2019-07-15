ICC World Cup final England vs New Zealand: Shahid Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lash out against ‘absurd’ rule

Like many others, actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are disappointed with the outcome of Sunday’s ICC World Cup final match. The two took to Twitter to react to the manner in which England were crowned champions and New Zealand was handed the runners-up trophy.

Shahid said that while he was not supporting either team, it hurt him to watch the Kiwis lose due to an absurd rule. “This World Cup should have been shared. If England got more boundaries. New Zealand took more wickets. So the criteria is absurd. All 22 of those boys gave their everything and no one was lesser. Then why do only 11 get to feel like they were the best,” he wrote in a tweet on Monday. “I was not supporting either. Just watched a great match. And at the end just felt for the kiwis. England played amazing cricket. But so did the kiwis. They didn’t deserve to be second. No way,” he wrote in a second tweet.

This World Cup should have been shared. If England got more boundaries. New Zealand took more wickets. So the criteria is absurd. All 22 of those boys gave their everything and no one was lesser. Then why do only 11 get to feel like they were the best. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 15, 2019

I was not supporting either. Just watched a great match. And at the end just felt for the kiwis. England played amazing cricket. But so did the kiwis. They didn’t deserve to be second. No way. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 15, 2019

In a thrilling encounter at the Lord’s, England were adjudged the winners on the basis of their higher boundary count - 22 fours and two sixes -- to New Zealand’s 16 after the epic final, and an ensuing Super Over, ended in a tie.

Also read: Pooja Batra confirms marrying Nawab Shah: ‘He is the man I want to spend rest of my life with’. See pics

Anurag was also fuming at the outcome. “England is a winner because of stupid f***in rules.. New Zealand is a true winner,” he wrote in a tweet. “If in a super over a country can win by the virtue of more boundaries then why can a country not win by the virtue of losing lesser wickets in the actual match? There is a serious problem with the your rules @ICC @cricketworldcup,” he wrote in another tweet. “Honestly speaking @ICC has made cricket such a batsmen game and wickets really don’t matter. Its all about the batsmen scores & the wickets are treated like the lower caste. If there was equality between bowling and batting .. New Zealand would be a winner today @cricketworldcup,” he added.

Just by more boundaries. There should have been another super over — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

If in a super over a country can win by the virtue of more boundaries then why can a country not win by the virtue of losing lesser wickets in the actual match? There is a serious problem with the your rules @ICC @cricketworldcup — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Hamari shooting cancel hoti hai baarish ki wajah se toh hum duckworth Lewis method nahin use karte hain , shooting afle din karte hain ... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

England won by poor #ICCRules and luck.

New Zealand won billion hearts. pic.twitter.com/2u1mkJQfou — Parshajyoti Sarma (@Parshajyoti1) July 15, 2019

Cricket stars also called out ICC for the rule. “Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in,” tweeted Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Monday.The sentiment was shared by former opener Gautam Gambhir, who is now a parliamentarian. “Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final,” Gambhir wrote on his twitter handle. Yuvraj Singh and many other former cricketers, too, tweeted about the ‘unfair’ rule.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 14:36 IST