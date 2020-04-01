Ileana D’Cruz pens heartbreaking post on uncle’s death: ‘You were my second papa, miss you so goddamn much’

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a heartbreaking note for her late uncle along with an adorable video of him feeding milk to a tiny squirrel with the help of a dropper. The little furry creature can be seen jumping around his back before returning to finish its milk.

Expressing grief over his death, she wrote, “I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can’t come to terms with the fact that you’re gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it’s so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can’t believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time...”

Talking about his love for cats, she further wrote, “I don’t know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you’re there...with your multitude of cats...”cat whisperer” I called you..there wasn’t a single cat I picked off the street that you didn’t nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa. And I miss you so goddamn much...”

She finished the emotional note with a passing note, “Still hoping I’ll wake up tomorrow and this’ll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time. I wish I had more time.”

Ileana was last seen in 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, opposite John Abraham. The film failed to impress the audience or the critics. She will now be seen in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull.

