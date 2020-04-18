Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik pens cryptic post on sticking with love amid divorce rumours

bollywood

Actor Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik, from whom he was reportedly estranged, has shared a cryptic post about ‘sticking with love’. Avantika and Imran were said to have separated in 2019.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to quote Martin Luther King Jr, and wrote, “‘I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.’ - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!” The black-and-white picture shows Avantika and her daughter, Imara.

Previously, Avantika had shared a cryptic post about moving on. “Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you’re giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you,” she’d written, quoting musician Morgan Harper Nichols.

While neither Avantika nor Imran have said anything about the split since it was first reported, Imran has been spotted in public a few times. When he was asked about it at an event, he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Speaking with SpotBoye in an interview, Avantika’s mother Vandana had said in June, 2019, “There is no change. There is no update.” Asked if there was a possibility of a reconciliation, she said, “Only time will determine that.”

