In a Bharat replay, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif host special screening for families separated during India-Pakistan partition. See pics

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently basking in the success of their film, Bharat. The two hosted a special screening of the film at Mehboob Studio on Wednesday for families separated during the Partition in 1947 and spent some time with them. The same sequence is an important part of the film as well.

While Salman was in white and black denims, Katrina was in a black dress. They chatted and posed for pictures with them. Bharat revolves around Salman’s character’s journey from the time of the Partition to 2010. His story begins once he is separated from his father as and sister during Partition in the film.

Salman Khan and Katrina at Mehboob studio. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan helps out an elderly woman. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan chats with families of witnesses of India-Pakistan partition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet families of witnesses of India-Pakistan partition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif spend some time with families of witnesses of India-Pakistan partition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman also shared a picture from the screening on Twitter with the caption, “Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families.”

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Bharat opened to positive reviews and has already collected Rs 167 crore at the domestic box office. It became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019 with first day collection of Rs 42.30 crore. It is also Salman’s biggest opener, biggest Eid opener and the second highest opening film of this year. It is also his 14th consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

An emotional song from the film Aaya Na Tu was released this Monday. It starts with Salman narrating his story of how his family got separated from his on-screen father, Jackie Shroff, during the partition. He looks vulnerable as he joins Katrina and Sunil in a protest to find his missing family members in the song. It also shows glimpses of his struggles throughout his life in the film.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor flexes muscles in new shirtless pic, girlfriend Malaika Arora is all praise for him

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. Katrina and Salman earlier worked together in Ali’s 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 21:17 IST