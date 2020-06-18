Indonesian fans pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, play song from MS Dhoni biopic on a billboard. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:33 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has shocked fans far and wide. Tributes have been pouring in from countries across the world. Now, a new video has emerged online, where his fans in Indonesian have paid tribute to him by playing his song in a park.

The video shows a billboard playing a song from his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which also features actor Disha Patani. The song in question is Kaun Tujhe from the film. The biopic saw Sushant playing the former Indian skipper and wicket keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Sushant’s death by suicide has left all in a state of shock. Many television and film industry people have spoken about the actor and his struggle. Actor Kangana Ranaut, in a new interview with Pinkvilla, revealed that though she did not know Sushant, they had common friends and she knew what he was going through. She was quoted as saying, “Sushant and I had never interacted – at least I don’t remember it particularly – but we had many close friends like Sandip Ssingh and Kamal Jain. There were many people who were so close to Sushant. I pretty much knew what was going on in his life because they were very fond of him and very close to him.”

She threw light on what was the last conversation with producer Kamal Jain and said: “Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before.

Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta too has spoken up about the actor and said: “This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans.”

