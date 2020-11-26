Inside Arjun Rampal’s birthday celebration with his favourite people: ‘Luckily don’t feel 48 but age is just a number’

bollywood

Arjun Rampal celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. The actor had a cake-cutting ceremony at his home and shared pictures from the same on his social media account.

Sharing two pictures on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love. Had a lovely day with my favourite people. Luckily don’t feel 48 but then age is just a number. Thank you all again. Big love.”

One of the pictures shows him posing with his daughters and two more kids as they all sit around a big table with several birthday cakes laid on it. The other picture has him and Gabriella in the frame. The couple is seen with tilak on their foreheads, usually applied after a puja. Arjun also shared a separate picture with son Arik and captioned it, “And him.”

Arjun was recently questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related probe for around seven hours. The NCB, which questioned Gabriella as well, also arrested Paul Bartel, an official of the central agency said.

“I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials,” Rampal told reporters. “I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job,” the actor-turned-model said as he emerged out of the NCB’s zonal office in south Mumbai.

The actor had been summoned in the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry.

The NCB summoned Rampal and Gabriella after conducting a search at the actor’s residence in suburban Bandra. The agency had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampal’s driver.

