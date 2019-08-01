Inside Kiara Advani’s birthday party with Sidharth Malhotra, Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kiara Advani partied with her industry friends on her birthday on Wednesday and it was evident that she is happy and content with the way things have shaped up in her career. The actor is coming off the success of Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Seen at her birthday bash were a host of big names -- Shahid was among the first to arrive. Her mentor Karan Johar was seen at the venue as were designer Manish Malhotra, his director nephew Puneet Malhotra, actor Tusshar Kapoor, Suniel Shetty’s children -- actor Athiya Shetty and Ahaan. However, the presence of actor Sidharth Malhotra has caught everyone’s eye. Reports of two dating each other have been around for many months. The duo have consistently denied the link-up rumours but the fact that Kiara and Sidharth left together has led to fresh speculation.

Also seen at the bash was Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain who came in with his fiancee Anissa Malhotra. Also seen was Sridevi’s nephew, actor Mohit Marwah and his wife. Kiara was seen posing with her family at the venue.

Kaira is riding high on the success of her film Kiara Advani. Despite severe criticism at the film’s misogyny and violence, Kabir Singh has been a resounding success at the box office. Kiara’s character too came into for some criticism for being unusually docile. She first made her mark with her orgasm scene from last year’s Lust Stories. She played the principle character in Karan’s short film, in the four-part series on Netflix.

See pictures from Kiara Advani’s birthday bash here:

Kiara Advani looks beautiful in white at her birhtday bash.

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani and Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor share a joke.

Kiara with her parents.

Also read: MLA asks Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to undergo dope test to prove innocence, refuses to apologise

Karan Johar at the Kiara Advani birthday party.

Athiya Shetty attends Kiara Advani’s birthday party.

Shahid Kapoor at Kiara Advani’s birthday party.

Manish Malhotra poses for photographers.

Siddharth Roy Kapur at Kiara’s birthday bash.

Ahaan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son, at Kiara Advani’s birthday party.

Tusshar Kapoor poses for cameramen at Kiara Advani’s birthday party.

Director Puneet Malhotra at the Kiara Advani’s birthday party.

Mohit Marwah and Arjaan Jain with their respective wife and fiancee at the bash.

Recently, Sidharth was asked about his relationship with Kiara. “We are just friends. She was making fun of the headlines with the ‘rumoured boyfriend’ post. She’s a great friend and a co-star. We are working together on SherShaah,” the actor said.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

