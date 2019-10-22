e-paper
Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party: Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Tahira Kashyap are ready for festivities. See pics

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party was attended by Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and others.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party was attended by many Bollywood celebs.
         

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a Diwali bash for his Bollywood friends on Monday. The colourful party was attended by filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and actors Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Karan and Ekta arrived for the party together. Karan was seen in a casual outfit while Ekta was dressed in a lehenga. Tahira looked stunning in her satin green dress and Nushrat wore a bright pink dress. Shilpa was seen in a blingy kurta and was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra. Pooja wore a black top on black leggings and carried a bright and colourful dupatta. Vaani wore a sparkly blush pink suit.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Nushrat Bharucha and Tahira Kashyap, and Karan Johar with Ekta Kapoor.
Arpita Khan Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Vaani Kapoor at the party.
Aparshakti Khurrana with his wife and Sophie Choudry at the party.

Pictures from inside the party show them all having a great time together. Manish kept his guests entertained as they celebrated over food and drinks and played cards. The stars all posed for pictures and clicked selfies together as well.

 

 

In one video, Sophie wished her fans ‘Happy Diwali’ and called Nushrat a ‘big time looteri and a big card player’. Sophie also shared a video of Nushrat enjoying her dinner and also called her a ‘kulcha chor’. Another video showed Manish speaking Punjabi while playing cards. “Kinna sochdi payin hai (How much do you need to think),” he said as his guests rolled in laughter.

 

 Also read: Ranveer Singh can’t stop praising Anushka Sharma’s look

Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl with Tahira’s husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was a big hit at the box office. Vaani was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It has now emerged as the biggest Hindi hit of the year after Kabir Singh.

Karan Johar has begun work on his next directorial venture, Takht. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. He is also busy producing his other projects.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 09:33 IST

